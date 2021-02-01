Troy Parrott’s difficult loan spell at Milwall ends as Tottenham recall Ireland international forward

TOTTENHAM have recalled Troy Parrott from his loan spell at Millwall.

Spurs opted to take back the 18-year-old striker after he struggled to make an impact in south London.

Parrott arrived on a season-long loan with high expectations having already made senior appearances for Spurs and Ireland.

But he didn’t score in 14 games for the Lions and was an unused substitute in their last two league matches.

Parrott’s time at Millwall was disrupted by injury, first in pre-season delaying his debut until September.

Then in that game, against Burnley, he injured his ankle and was out for another two months.

Tottenham are now loaning Parrott to League One Ipswich for the rest of the season.

Image: Millwall FC