Millwall boss explains what Lions have lacked in midfield – and what ex-Birmingham man adds

THERE might have been some eyebrows raised at Millwall’s signing of Maikel Kieftenbeld – but Lions boss Gary Rowett has explained exactly why he wanted to bring him to the club.

Millwall already had five central midfielders in their squad – though Billy Mitchell has yet to play this season because of injury – but Rowett felt the side still lacked a tenacious ball-winner.

Rowett has used Ryan Leonard in defence this season, leaving Millwall short of energy in central midfield.

Rowett was surprised Kieftenbeld, 30, was available in this transfer window, and moved quickly to sign a player he brought to English football from the Netherlands to play for Birmingham in July 2015.

Kieftenbeld has started Millwall’s two games since his arrival, draws against Watford and Cardiff (above).

Rowett believes Kieftenbeld adds a different dimension to his side.

“I just felt that once or twice this season we lacked someone to step out aggressively and go and win the ball back for us and get us up the pitch in a different way,” Rowett said.

“Sometimes you can pass your way up the pitch, sometimes you can intercept and break forward. We need to have different options and different ways of doing it.

“Particularly when Lenny goes into the back three, I felt we were really light there in terms of options and options off the bench.

“So to be able to bring someone in of Maikel’s experience and someone I know really well, a player that in my opinion is as good a player as Birmingham have had this season, was a really easy decision.”

Image: Millwall FC