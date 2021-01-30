Derby County boss Wayne Rooney won’t stand in way of Millwall target George Evans

MILLWALL could clinch the signing of George Evans before Monday’s transfer deadline – with Derby boss Wayne Rooney saying it’s up to the player to make a decision on his future.

Evans, 26, can play in midfield or defence – the latter area where Lions boss Gary Rowett wants to recruit after an injury to Murray Wallace.

Evans wasn’t in the Rams’ squad for their 1-o win over Bristol City on Saturday.

After the game, Derby boss Wayne Rooney said: “There has now been an offer, and it’s up to George to make a decision. I’ve told George I can’t guarantee him game time and won’t stand in his way.”

Image: Action Plus