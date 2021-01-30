Millwall assistant asked about future of Troy Parrott – after Tottenham striker again benched at Cardiff City

MILLWALL assistant boss Adam Barrett was pressed on Troy Parrott’s future after the on-loan Tottenham striker was again an unused substitute as the Lions drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Saturday.

Parrott, 18, has been left on the bench for the last two league games, and hasn’t scored in 14 appearances for Millwall.

Barrett was asked if Spurs intended to recall the Ireland international.

“At the moment, not sure on what’s going on there,” Barrett said. “Behind the scenes the club are working hard [on trying to recruit players], but I’ve got no news to give you at this point.

“There will be discussions going on at the moment [on Parrott], but unfortunately I can’t give you any information on what’s happening – who’s coming in, who’s going anywhere.

Millwall have bid for Derby’s George Evans and Ryan Porteous from Hibernian. Porteous was an unused substitute in Hibs’ 2-0 win at Dundee United on Saturday – with suggestions Jack Ross left the defender out amind speculation over his future.

Evans wasn’t in the squad as Derby defeated Bristol City 1-0 on Saturday.

Barrett didn’t provide more details when pressed on whether those potential deals have progressed: “The club is working extremely hard on things but there are no further updates on anything.”

Image: Millwall FC