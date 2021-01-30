Millwall’s Adam Barrett on points left behind at Cardiff, Ken Zohore misses – as Lions and Bluebirds continue remarkable run

MILLWALL assistant boss Adam Barrett felt the Lions left two points behind them at Cardiff on Saturday – after Kenneth Zohore missed two gilt-edged chances against his former club.

Zohore failed to add to the lead given to the visitors by Aden Flint’s ninth-minute own goal.

Instead, former Millwall boss Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff side rallied to earn a point through Kieffer Moore’s goal 19 minutes from time.

It was the second time Millwall summer target Moore secured his side a 1-1 draw against the south Londoners this season, as the sides remarkably drew for the seventh consecutive time.

“They put us under pressure, especially first half, we struggled to get the press right and it allowed a lot of balls to come into the box,” Barrett said. “But I thought we dealt with it tremendously, the boys defended very well and we looked a threat on the counter-attack, which we got the goal from.

“The frustrating thing is we created a couple of glorious opportunities to take the game away from them and we should have scored.

“Then there’s one mistake in the middle of the pitch and we get punished for it.

“Overall we’re frustrated again because it’s a game we felt we should have got three points from.”

No side in the division has drawn more games than Millwall (13). The 16th-place Lions have lost just seven out of 26 league games – only five teams have lost fewer.

Millwall have switched from 5-2-3 to 5-3-2 recently, Ben Thompson augmenting the midfield.

Barrett explained: “The idea was to get another body into the middle of the pitch to help us be more solid in the centre of the pitch where people have caused us some problems.

“Then we’ve got the two up top on the counter-attack to cause the opposition problems on the turnover.

“We looked a threat today down the sides, it was good to see Jed [Wallace] today back to his best, he worked extremely hard. Ken had a couple of great opportunities.

“But we’ve been pleased with the last three league performances. It’s just the story of our season, really, that we’ve been really solid at the back, hard to break down, we’ve got ourselves in great areas for good opportunities and haven’t taken them.

“It’s costing us wins.”

Barrett was asked about Zohore’s misses. He said: “If you ask Ken now he’d probably say he should have taken them. The first one he hasn’t made contact and the second one the goalkeeper has just managed to turn it around the post.

“He’ll be disappointed with that but the pleasing thing is we’ve created two really good opportunities at a tough place, new manager coming in, someone very experienced in Mick and we knew it was going to be difficult.

“To come here and go 1-0 up, could have gone 2-, 3-0 up and really killed the game off, was disappointing.