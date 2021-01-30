REPORT: Cardiff City 1-1 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at The Cardiff City Stadium

MILLWALL made it five points from three Championship games as they earned a 1-1 draw away at Cardiff City.

The Lions, unchanged from their midweek draw with Watford, took an early lead through Aden Flint’s own goal but Kieffer Moore’s equaliser was enough to earn a point for the hosts in former Den boss Mick McCarthy’s first home game in charge of the Bluebirds.

Millwall should have added to their tally before the equaliser, but they can be encouraged by their performance once more in a seventh consecutive draw between these two sides.

Match Action

The game started fairly evenly, though Cardiff had the first opportunities, with Ryan Leonard making a crucial intervention as Leandro Bacuna tried to find KMoore, before Will Vaulks fired over on the half-volley minutes later.

Just nine minutes in, though, the visitors had the lead. A long ball was headed down by Sean Morrison into the path of Jed Wallace, who drove into the space and played a ball across looking for a team-mate, only for Flint to turn into his own net.

It took McCarthy’s side 18 minutes to register their first shot on target when a neat link-up from Bacuna and Sheyi Ojo saw the former break into the box, only to fire a low effort straight at Bartosz Bialkowski.

Perhaps the Bluebirds’ best chance to equalise came through Moore who evaded the attentions of Jake Cooper in the box, only to head over when Joe Ralls’ cross found him unmarked at the back post.

Danny McNamara, ever-impressive since his return from St Johnstone, made a superb sliding tackle to win the ball from Ralls inside the area six minutes later, which set the Lions on the counter charge, only for Kenneth Zohore to mis-fire from Wallace’s perfectly-weighed cross.

With the half-time whistle nearing, Millwall came under pressure from a number of corners but stood strong as first a Moore header was cleared off the line before Bialkowski held on to a close-range Ralls effort.

Zohore had another chance early in the second half to double Millwall’s lead but could only force a superb save from Alex Smithies, with Cooper heading over from the resulting corner.

With just under 20 minutes left to play, McCarthy’s side found a leveller. Substitute Harry Wilson picked up the ball after Ben Thompson had lost possession in midfield and played Moore through. The former Wigan striker assessed his options and finished superbly, lifting the ball over Bialkowski and into the far corner.

Leonard headed over from a Scott Malone corner in the 86th minute as Millwall looked for a late winner, though there were no real chances of note late on,

New-found midfield balance offers hope

The switch from a 5-2-3 to a 5-3-2 in recent games has, thus far, worked superbly for Rowett and his team.

It allows Ryan Woods to sit in front of the defence, to break up attacks and dictate the play when Millwall are in possession, which is helping to set them off on counter-attacks or to recycle the ball.

The energy provided by Maikel Kieftenbeld and Thompson on either side of Woods aids Millwall’s front players in their pressing and on the transition, allowing front players to press properly when their triggers are set and thus helping force opponents back.

Thompson and Kieftenbeld – in particular the former – need to add more quality on the ball when they get forward themselves, but their energy alone is a significant help for a Millwall side that are typically slow in transition.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, the hosts should have been level when Vaulks found Joe Bennett in space in the box, only for the full-back to head over.

Millwall’s away form

Rowett’s preferred style – and Millwall’s ability to counter when they use the ball well – is perhaps more suited to away games where the onus is not on them to dominate so much and attack.

Teams will look to open up the game more as hosts, sometimes allowing the Lions to exploit areas with their pace in attack – more often than not via key man Wallace.

At The Den, it’s easier for opposition teams to sit in and not offer up that same space, with just 11 of the Lions’ points this season coming at home.

They have almost double the number of points away from SE16 than they’ve picked up at home.

Now, this almost certainly wouldn’t be the case if spectators were allowed at sporting events, but it’s important that Millwall at least have a system that works for them in away games while their poor home run goes on.

They have tried to be more attacking in some home games and got opened up too often, so the defensive shackles definitely won’t be removed in an attempt to rectify that 10-game winless run at The Den.

Zohore offering more for the Lions

Zohore worked hard here. He is an intelligent striker, who has excellent movement and will score goals if given more service in the games to come.

He should have scored at least one of his two big chances against his former side in Wales, but can be buoyed by the fact that opportunities are falling his way as a result of the aforementioned movement – which was particularly important for the first chance.

Zohore won’t chase shadows and press with as much intensity as the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but is a level above the rest of the Lions’ striking options and proven at this level.

Millwall don’t create huge numbers of chances but will create more with Zohore in their team than out of it as a result of his intelligence, which allowed him to get in behind the Cardiff defence in wide areas on a number of occasions.

Team News

Millwall manager Rowett stuck with the same side that earned a point against Watford in midweek.

There were no changes to the match-day 18, with recent injury returnees Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney not yet ready for competitive action.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Thompson (Bodvarsson, 78), Kieftenbeld, Woods; J. Wallace, Zohore

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Romeo, Williams, Bradshaw, Smith, Parrott, Bennett

Image: Millwall FC