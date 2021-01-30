Millwall ‘blown away’ by generosity of Lions fan – who spoke to Gary Rowett about his lifelong support of the club

MILLWALL Football Club have paid tribute to a lifelong Lions fan with terminal cancer who has made a £400 donation to a new campaign called Cancer Deadline Day.

Supporters donate to eight selected cancer charities on behalf of their football club, with Lions fans currently top of the ‘table’.

Charlie Harris, 84, has been supporting Millwall since the 1950s and the club said “staff and players were particularly blown away by the generosity of one fan”.

So much so that the Lions organised a video chat between Charlie and Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

The Lions boss asked Charlie about the most memorable game he has seen, the legendary players he has witnessed at the old Den and the current ground, as older Millwall fans will no doubt have their memories triggered of some great days.

You can watch the video below and donate here.