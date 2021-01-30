TEAM NEWS: Cardiff City vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are across the border in Wales to take on Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluebirds sacked Neil Harris last week and replaced him with another former Lions boss, Mick McCarthy, who saw his side fight back from two goals down at Barnsley to draw his first game and halt a six-match losing run.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett sticks with the same side that earned a 0-0 draw against Watford in midweek.

The Lions are aiming for consecutive away wins as they look to move up the table, with no changes to the bench either.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Thompson, Kieftenbeld, Woods; J. Wallace, Zohore

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Romeo, Williams, Bodvarsson, Smith, Bradshaw, Parrott, Bennett

Here is the Cardiff team: