Hibernian boss responds when asked about Millwall defensive target

By Lucas Ball

HIBERNIAN boss Jack Ross has been discussing the futures of some of his players, including Millwall target Ryan Porteus, whom Ross wants to keep at the Scottish Premiership side.

The Lions have made a bid for the 21-year-old centre-back, who has represented Scotland at under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels.

Murray Wallace’s foot injury means an addition in central defence is necessary, though Gary Rowett (above) is also keen on strengthening elsewhere.

Signings, however, have been made difficult by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and thus the reluctance of clubs to let players to move on – as well as the fact there has been little interest in Millwall’s fringe players.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Ross said: “The club has had some stronger interest in players over the last couple of days or so.

“That’s accelerated a bit but at the moment Kevin and Ryan trained with me this morning and are in the plans for tomorrow’s game against Dundee United. I don’t see that changing over the next 24 hours and they are in my plans for tomorrow.

“Selfishly as a manager I want to keep my best players, particularly when we have so much to play for over the remaining games. But equally I can accept that we have to continue to progress the club in the most effective matter from an economic point of view.

“The timing aspect of it, if you speak to any manager they will tell you if they are going to lose important players, they would rather lose their players earlier in the window than later. As the window shuts over the weekend too, it makes things a bit more challenging too.

“I have regular contact with Ron Gordon (Hibs chairman). The club has the financial challenges that every club has faced in an effective way. That gives confidence that they wouldn’t need to do anything they wouldn’t want to and that’s encouraging for me.”

Image: Millwall FC