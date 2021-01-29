CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Cardiff City vs. Millwall

THERE be a familiar face in the opposition dugout at Cardiff City on Saturday – just not the one most were expecting.

Rather than Neil Harris, it’s a blast from the 1990s past as Mick McCarthy embarks on another managerial reign.

Harris was sacked after six consecutive defeats.

It’s fair to say Cardiff City fans were underwhelmed when their club replaced one former Millwall boss with another.

McCarthy was appointed as boss of APOEL in the Cypriot First Division in November, but was sacked this month after just two wins in eight games.

Harris’ predecessor Neil Warnock hit out at his replacement after the news of his sacking. Warnock said he felt “disrespected” when Harris spoke at his unveiling as Bluebirds boss.

“I didn’t say too much while Neil Harris was there, but I thought one or two of the comments he made when he first got the job were a little bit detrimental to me,” Warnock said to media in Middlesbrough.

“‘I’ve got to change the mindset of the players who have been used to playing one particular way’. What’s that, winning?

“I just thought it was a bit disrespectful, if I’m honest.”

McCarthy chose his words carefully after replacing Harris.

“I saw a bit of that [low confidence] in the first training session,” McCarthy said at his unveiling press conference. “But it can’t be one man’s fault. You can’t just blame Neil Harris. If you’re in that state where you’ve lost seven games in a row, if you concede, you see players drop straightaway.

“How do you get confidence back into them? A solid team performance and getting results. Nothing else gets it back. They might enjoy training, it might be a bit more fun. I’ve been there when you’re losing games.

“It’s hard to come in with smiles on your face. So if the last two days have been a bit lighter and they enjoy it, it will only continue with a result against Barnsley. Then it’s Millwall. It all hinges on results, there’s no doubt about that.

“We’ve got to stop getting beaten. That’s first and foremost, and you do that by having a solid shape. That’s no disrespect to anybody else. When you get beat, you start to get a bit fragmented on the pitch and they look around and start blaming each other.”

McCarthy – who was in charge of Millwall from 1992 to 1996 – also revealed he was in touch with Warnock after getting the job.

McCarthy said: “He wished me well. Not too well. He still wants me to finish behind him!

“I did say, ‘the way you’re going, if we finish one behind, we might pretty successful’.

“It was just an exchange of pleasantries. We’ve been friends for a very long time. He’s not offering me any advice or hints or tips. It was just to say well done and that he was delighted for me.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods; J Wallace, Zohore, Bennett.

Match odds: Cardiff 5/6 Draw 12/5 Millwall 2/1

Last meeting: Championship (November 21, 2020): Milwall 1-1 Cardiff (Smith 35; Moore 79)

Main image: Millwall FC