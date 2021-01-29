Millwall boss is cautious with pair – but looks forward to some tough decisions as Lions well-stocked

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett will be pleased to have lots of options and some tricky selection decisions as the Lions head into a crucial phase of the season with Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell edging towards returns.

Both are back in full training, with Mahoney slightly ahead of Mitchell. Mahoney was pencilled in for an under-23 game this week but the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

When those two players return it will leave just Murray Wallace absent through injury.

“You need the options. Before you know it you can have two or three players breaking down in a week and you don’t want to be in a position where you don’t have the squad to cope,” Rowett said.

“It’s important we have competition for places, that players feel they have to perform well to stay in the side.

“It’s one of those seasons where having too many options is not a bad thing. The more options the better but of course you have to keep a sense of continuity and not make too many changes within the group.

“We’ll try to get the balance right.

“It was always about Connor having to tick a few more boxes before he comes back. He’s been out for eight or nine weeks so we thought we’d give him some game-time rather than chuck him in of the bench and hope for the best. We need to be a bit more specific than that.

“Billy’s not quite ready yet but he looks good in training.

“Both of them have worked hard to get back available. But we certainly don’t want to rush that with two players who re-injured the same injury. We don’t want that to happen again so we’ll hold them back a little bit.”

