Millwall boss discusses remainder of season – Lions have bridged bigger gap to top six

GARY Rowett says Millwall’s focus is the same as it always is – improving performances and seeing where results take them this season.

The Lions had targeted a play-off challenge this season, but those hopes have faded over the last three months and Millwall are currently 16th, 12 points off Bournemouth in sixth.

They’ve bridged a bigger gap to reach the play-off spots in this division – they were 13 points off sixth with one more game played (26) after a 2-1 defeat to Norwich on January 1, 2018. Neil Harris’ side were in the last play-off place with two games left.

Millwall challenged for the top six in 2019-20, but Rowett said that was never set as an objective after he had taken over in October.

Rowett isn’t setting any targets for the rest of this season, beyond trying to continue the improvement shown in the last two games, with four points and two clean sheets against Huddersfield and Watford.

“We were sat last season mid-table and we managed to finish eighth,” Rowett said. “And at no time was our focus on, ‘we have to finish in the play-offs’, it was purely about remaining competitive and pushing towards the top parts of the division.

“I think we’re the same now. We’re disappointed with our first half of the season and we want to improve. We don’t want to be where we are, but at the same time we’re respectful that it’s a unique season.

“There are a lot of good sides in the division.

“We’ve got to just accept that we are where we are and we’ve got to improve. That’s our aim.

“If improving means starting to climb the table then we’ll see where that takes us.

“I’d like us to get ourselves back into a better position. If performances result in that then fantastic.”

Image: Millwall FC