Lack of offers for fringe players making recruitment more difficult for Millwall in January window

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is hoping the Lions’ transfer business is not done this window – but says a lack of offers for some of his fringe players is hampering attempts to add further to the squad.

Millwall have extended Kenneth Zohore’s loan from West Brom until the end of the season, and on Monday signed midfielder Mikael Kieftenbeld (above) on a free transfer from Birmingham.

Rowett would like to add at least a defender before the transfer window closes at 11pm next Monday, February 1.

Millwall’s situation is a familiar one in this window as clubs continue to be hit financially without gate income. The cumulative effect is less money and less movement of players, meaning clubs can’t free up spaces in their squads for new additions.

The Lions have been linked with Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell, though the availability of Kieftenbeld this month was a surprise to Rowett, and Millwall moved quickly to recruit him.

A report in Scotland said Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is also on the Lions’ wanted list, as Rowett needs to boost his defence with Murray Wallace out with a broken foot.

Rowett insists Millwall have been “ambitious” in this window, but as of Wednesday this week they had failed to make any further breakthroughs.

Jiri Skalak is available for transfer, but the club have yet to field any acceptable offers.

But they are hopeful of adding to their squad before next Monday night.

“I’ve said publicly we’ve made three or four bids for players. We’re trying to be really ambitious to get good players in this window,” Rowett insisted.

“What you can’t do is dictate who’s going to sell who – there aren’t an endless amount of options out there.

“It’s a tough window. So I can’t ask for much more. We’d like to do more business but, again, we haven’t had any sort of offers that would allow some of our players to move on and play regular games.

“It’s one of those situations where if it livens up as the week goes on, then great. There are one or two areas we’d like to strengthen.

“It has to be the right players. You can’t just bring anyone into a group and hope it works. You have to be specific in targeting players.

“If we can get them then great. If we can’t then we’ll wait.”

