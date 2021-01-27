‘We’ve had responses and are waiting on responses’ – Millwall boss asked for transfer update

GARY Rowett says if Millwall can’t bring in any more new players this window they will “take it on the chin and move on”.

The Lions have until 11pm next Monday to add to the loan extension of Kenneth Zohore and the free-transfer signing of Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham.

A report on Tuesday claimed the Lions had bid £500,000 for Derby’s George Evans, who can play in midfield and defence.

Millwall drew 0-0 against Watford at The Den on Tuesday night. Rowett was asked afterwards for a transfer update and if anything else was close.

He said: “Not at the moment but of course we’re working hard. We’ve had responses and we’re waiting for responses.

“That’s all we can do. We’re working incredibly hard. We’ve got some good targets that we think fit us in the short term and the long term.

“If we can’t get them then we take it on the chin and move forward with what we’ve got.”

Rowett was pleased after Millwall backed up a 1-0 win at Huddersfield with another clean sheet.

He added: “We’ve played three teams that have come down [from the Premier League] and we’ve drawn away from home against Norwich and Bournemouth and then drawn at home to Watford. I don’t know many sides who don’t get beaten against those three teams.

“We also beat a Huddersfield team that haven’t lost too many home games, so I think it’s two really encouraging performances.

“The FA Cup game was in isolation. If I hadn’t made eight changes for the FA Cup game I don’t think we’d have been able to go and play with that much energy and that much commitment tonight.

“When we used the ball well we got into some good areas, when we didn’t things break down in the final third, which has happened to us a lot this season.”

