Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Watford

Staff

MILLWALL host Watford in their rearranged games at The Den on Tuesday night. 

The Lions are aiming for a second consecutive league win, and face a side who have won their last three in the Championship.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has handed a Lions debut to January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld, whilst the likes of Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods and Jed Wallace all return in a much-changed side from the weekend defeat to Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

3-5-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, McNamara, Woods, Kieftenbeld, Malone, Thompson, Wallace, Zohore.

Substitutes: Fielding, Romeo, Pearce, Williams, Bodvarsson, Smith, Bradshaw, Parrott, Bennett.

Here is the Watford team:

Image: Millwall FC

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)