TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Watford

MILLWALL host Watford in their rearranged games at The Den on Tuesday night.

The Lions are aiming for a second consecutive league win, and face a side who have won their last three in the Championship.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has handed a Lions debut to January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld, whilst the likes of Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods and Jed Wallace all return in a much-changed side from the weekend defeat to Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

3-5-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, McNamara, Woods, Kieftenbeld, Malone, Thompson, Wallace, Zohore.

Substitutes: Fielding, Romeo, Pearce, Williams, Bodvarsson, Smith, Bradshaw, Parrott, Bennett.

Here is the Watford team:

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨@28xisco28 makes just one change from Friday night… ⬅️ João Pedro

➡️ Gray@Sportsbetio | #MILWAT pic.twitter.com/hs0W2Euoim — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) January 26, 2021

Image: Millwall FC