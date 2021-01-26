Watford boss on Den ‘fight’ as Millwall meet Hornets for first time since famous FA Cup win

WATFORD boss Xisco Munoz is expecting a fight against Millwall in their Championship clash at The Den on Tuesday night.

It is the first meeting of the sides since January 2017, when Steve Morison’s 85th-minute volley sent the League One Lions into the last 16 of the FA Cup at the expense of their Premier League opponents.

Watford are third in the Championship, level on points with second-place Swansea and seven off leaders Norwich.

They are aiming for a fourth consecutive league win.

Millwall are looking for back-to-back league victories for the first time since October.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Munoz told Watford Observer. “They are physical and will fight a lot.

“We must find a way to win the game and get another victory away. We need the players to concentrate on every single detail and play with the same intensity we did in the second half [in the 2-1 win at Stoke].

“We had to be patient in a difficult first half at Stoke, but now this is the most important game, this is the one.

“We know how important it is to reduce the gap with the teams at the top and close the month of January with a win. We need to give our best, fight a lot and put pressure on the other team.

“Everyone needs to be in the best state of mind.”

“It is good the guys are flexible in terms of their position. Everyone adapted really well and I’m happy that they performed at their best and gave everything for the team, despite the movement.

“At half-time we had a clear picture of what was not working, so the lads were told straightaway and together we found the best solution for the problem.

“Everyone was together and we found the solution to win the game.”

Image: Millwall FC