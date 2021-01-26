‘Most impressive I’ve seen’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett on new midfielder from Birmingham and his surprise over availability

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett admitted he was surprised new midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld was available for transfer in this window – as he outlined the qualities he expects the Dutchman to bring to the side.

Kieftenbeld, 30, joined Millwall on a free transfer from Birmingham on Monday and signed an 18-month contract.

It is the second time that Rowett has signed the former Netherlands under-21 international, after bringing him to Blues from Groningen in July 2015.

Kieftenbeld, a tough-tackling but technically good central midfielder, played 184 times for Birmingham and scored six goals.

“Firstly, he’s a player I know inside-out after signing him from Groningen for Birmingham a few years back,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He’s very aggressive, very tenacious, he’s a ball-winning midfielder with technical ability. Tactically he understands the game, he understands where to pick good positions up and help others out on the ball.

“He can move the ball but his main attributes are his drive and desire. When I first signed him, in the first few training sessions it’s probably the most impressive I’ve seen a player step into the group and lift the intensity.

“For us at the moment, I think he can add that enthusiasm and drive into the group, not only for the short term but also potentially for the long term.

“I think he’s a really good signing. We didn’t think he’d become available when he did, we didn’t think we could get him.

“We’re really pleased to have him on board.”

Image: Millwall FC