Millwall loan watch: Striker helps side keep up promotion chase as defender has chance of Scottish trophy

ISAAC Olaofe made his 15th league appearance of the season to help Sutton United to a 3-0 win against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Rob Milsom scored a free-kick before David Ajiboye added a second. Craig Eastmond scored the third with 20 minutes left.

Olaofe played 76 minutes up front in a 4-4-2 formation but couldn’t add to his tally of six goals in all competitions this season.

Sutton are second in the National League table, nine points behind Torquay, but they have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, James Brown was on the bench as St Johnstone reached the League Cup final for the third time in their history, their first appearance in the showpiece since 1999.

Callum Davidson’s Saints defeated Hibernian 1-0 at the weekend.

“The Old Firm have dominated the cup competitions,” Davidson said. “So when you get that opportunity you’ve got to try and take it. First-half they dug in, second-half they took it.

“I’m just delighted we managed to get through. Now we’ve a chance to win a trophy this season.”

St Johnstone will play Livingston in the final at Hampden Park on February 28.

Back in the National League, Harry Ransom played in the centre of midfield for Dover as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Solihull Moors.

Dover are bottom of the league, 10 points from safety but with two games in hand.

