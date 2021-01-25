Millwall boss made changes for Bristol City on back of long away trips – but it only reinforced one thing

GARY Rowett has reiterated that Millwall’s intense schedule this month has highlighted the need for new players.

The Lions have played six games in January and have two more fixtures this month – against Watford and Cardiff.

Millwall defeated Huddersfield 1-0 last Wednesday and then had a late-night coach journey back to London before taking on Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at The Den on Saturday.

Rowett rotated his team against the Robins, though it didn’t have the desired effect.

“Wednesday night’s game was an absolutely monumental effort, it was a huge physical game in very, very heavy and difficult conditions,” Rowett said.

“When you’re getting back at two, three o’clock in the morning I felt it would be very difficult for the players to go again on the back of that.

“The main aim today was to have a go and see if we could win the game, take a gamble, and then that didn’t threaten our chances of trying to win the game on Tuesday.

“We’ll look at Tuesday’s game in isolation, we’ll see how we are on Monday. But certainly we’ll have some more fresh players coming in.

“What it also shows is the need to freshen up the squad. There are some opportunities today where players just didn’t quite take their chances.

“Therefore I think it’s a good time for us and we’re working very hard to freshen the squad up.”

Image: Millwall FC