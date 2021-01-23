Millwall boss on link to Birmingham City midfielder – plus Lions’ ambition with bids submitted for young players

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has refused to comment on a link to Maikel Kieftenbeld – but assured the Lions are one of the few clubs in this transfer window trying to be “proactive”.

Millwall want midfielder Kieftenbeld from Rowett’s former club Birmingham, but the Lions boss admitted this window is so far “stagnant”.

“I’m not going to comment on other clubs’ players,” Rowett said. “What I will say is that the club over this transfer window have tried to be really proactive.

“We’ve put two or three really good bids in for young players but unfortunately a lot of clubs out there at the moment because of the pandemic can’t replace the players they’ve got.

“Because the market is pretty stagnant there’s not much happening, people don’t want to let players go.

“We’re actually probably in a window where we are showing our most ambition. However, it’s very, very difficult to get things done.

“We have to do the right things, we have to be patient and we have to also accept there is not going to be much business done in this month.

“We’re one of the few teams that are really trying proactively to do it, but it is what it is.

“Are the club trying to show ambition? Absolutely. I’ve spoken to John [Berylson] about it. John’s said if there are players out there that we can get that can make us better long-term and short-term then go and try and do everything you can to get them.

“I think John is really trying to back us in this window.

“The challenge is not many clubs are doing much business, therefore they are not going to let many players out that can help them. That’s the challenge.

“In most windows there is a lot of movement, there are a lot of players that are available at the right price. At the moment it’s almost like clubs are saying we’re not letting players go because we can’t replace them.

“Because of the frequency of games, people know also they have to hold bigger squads because the games are coming thicker and faster and you could be without three or four players due to coronavirus at any one point. It’s making the market very difficult.

“We’ll keep trying. We might not get to do what we want to do ideally, but we are trying and are pushing the boat to bring the right type of player in.”

Image: Millwall FC