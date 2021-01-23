Millwall manager gives his reaction to FA Cup loss against Bristol City as fringe players don’t take chances

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said the lack of fans took away from the FA Cup this season – but he was still disappointed with his side’s performance in their 3-0 defeat against Bristol City on Saturday.

Famara Diédhiou put the Robins ahead in the first half before Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo added goals after the break to send their side through.

Rowett made eight changes from the 1-0 win at Huddersfield in the league last Wednesday, but there was still plenty of experience in the side.

The game was Millwall’s first at The Den in five outings, again behind closed doors.

“I’m disappointed with the scoreline. We took the game in isolation on the back of four away games,” Rowett said. “I felt that on Wednesday night we put a huge amount of effort in in difficult conditions, got back late.

“I felt I needed to make changes. The reality for us this season is that the FA Cup without fans doesn’t feel quite the same as it would normally with fans at The Den.

“We went with quite an attacking line-up and I thought for the first 30 minutes we played quite well. We had some chances and plenty of control of the ball. We make one mistake and the mistake comes from allowing one of their midfielders to run past ours and that drags Pearcey [Alex Pearce] out. And they get in behind.

“Frankie [Fielding] tries to do what he can but brings him down for a penalty. To be 1-0 down I thought was a little unfair and unfortunate but it is what it is.

“We responded quite well, their keeper made some good saves. We got into some positions where I felt we needed to do better. I’s probably been the story of our season, the creativity in the final third.

“Then the second goal kills the game and kills us. It’s a free-kick needlessly given away, a deflected goal that sends the keeper the wrong way.

“It’s an unfortunate goal but one that’s disappointing.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say the FA Cup was our main priority this season.

“However, I put a side out I thought could win the game and we wanted to win the game. So I’m disappointed to have lost it in the manner that we did.”

Image: Millwall FC