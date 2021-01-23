REPORT: Millwall 0-3 Bristol City

MILLWALL are out of the 2020-21 FA Cup after they lost 3-0 to Bristol City in the fourth round at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Famara Diédhiou put the Robins ahead in the first half before Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo added goals after the break to send their side through.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett made eight changes from the 1-0 win at Huddersfield last Wednesday, but those given their chances didn’t take them.

The Lions have had a number of famous FA Cup runs this century, but without fans and the prospect of a big game at a heaving Den, will probably feel they don’t need the distraction of another tie in an empty stadium.

It was Millwall’s 350th game in the world’s oldest cup competition, but win number 143 will have to wait.

Bristol City were given the chance to go in front in the 32nd minute, after Frank Fielding – on just his second appearance since August 2019 and playing against his former club – fouled Diédhiou. The striker made no mistake from 12 yards.

Wells made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when his free-kick effort took a deflection and Fielding had little chance.

Wells then set up Semenyo to book the Robins’ passage into the fifth round where they will play Sheffield United, who defeated Plymouth 2-1 on Saturday.

Match action

Mason Bennett was the main instigator for Millwall throughout the first half and saw an effort saved by Max O’Leary nine minutes in.

Alex Pearce and Tom Bradshaw fired shots goal-bound from the resulting corner, with the former’s blocked and latter’s saved comfortably by O’Leary.

Kenneth Zohore headed off target from a Mahlon Romeo cross five minutes later and it took until the half-hour mark before Millwall forced another opportunity when O’Leary parried away a long-range effort from Ryan Leonard.

Less than a minute later, the visitors had a penalty at the other end when Fielding brought down Diedhiou for the striker – who was sent off against Millwall at Ashton Gate last month – to convert from the spot.

Bradshaw had a header cleared off the line a couple of minutes later as Millwall looked for an instant equaliser, before Bennett forced another O’Leary save from a deflected effort.

Wells could have made it 2-0 just before the break but Fielding was on hand to parry his free-kick away for a corner.

Millwall dropped off in the second half and City took full advantage, with a number of lovely passing moves causing the hosts problems.

One such move found Semenyo in space in the box but he could only fire at the side-netting.

A driven Pearce effort forced O’Leary to tip over once more around a minute later, but – by this point – Dean Holden’s side were beginning to dominate.

The visitors doubled their lead just before the hour mark as a Wells free-kick deflected in off the wall, wrong-footing Fielding.

Five minutes later, another deflected effort for City was disallowed for offside, and it took until just after the 70th minute for the third goal to come.

Semenyo beat Shane Ferguson far too easily and calmly slotted past Fielding.

Millwall failed to really test the Robins further in the latter stages, however, and it was comfortable for the visitors to hold on.

Inconsistency costs Millwall again

Millwall’s inconsistency has been a constant thorn in their side this season, with too many strong performances followed up by extremely poor displays – much like today.

The Lions were impressive against Huddersfield with a committed performance in midweek, but failed to follow it up – much like how they followed a god draw at Bournemouth with a heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Eight changes today didn’t help with producing a display to back up Wednesday night’s, but there can be no excuse for the lack of desire and intensity – more so in the second half.

Too many players didn’t take their opportunity to impress, and fringe players not stepping up has been a problem throughout this campaign.

Millwall are in desperate need of midfield creativity

No. 10s do not come cheap, but Millwall are in desperate need of some creativity in midfield.

They do not have someone capable of driving confidently with the ball from midfield and committing players or finding intricate passes through to their team-mates.

The likes of Parrott and Zohore are not getting many chances when finishing are their main strengths – they’re having to drop deep and be too involved in the build-up play, which has a detrimental effect on what they are in the team to do – score goals.

Millwall may have to look into the loan market to get someone of the required quality, but the threat they would add would be very much worth it and needed – particularly if the player could add goals from midfield of his own.

Team News

Gary Rowett made eight changes from the side that won at Huddersfield in midweek as he returned to a back four.

Fielding, Mahlon Romeo, Alex Pearce, Shane Ferguson, Tom Bradshaw, Troy Parrott, Mason Bennett and Kenneth Zohore all came in, in place of Bartosz Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shaun Williams.

4-2-3-1: Fielding; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Ferguson; Thompson, Leonard; Bradshaw, Parrott, Bennett; Zohore

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, McNamara, Malone, Woods, Burey, Skalak, Smith, Bodvarsson.