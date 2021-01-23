TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Bristol City

MILLWALL are back at The Den for the first time in five games as they take on Dean Holden’s Bristol City vying for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions were 2-0 victors over the Robins at Ashton Gate in December, and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run against City to four matches – as well as reach the fifth Round for the second time in the last three seasons.

Team News

Gary Rowett makes eight changes from the side that won at Huddersfield in midweek as he returns to a back four.

Frank Fielding, Mahlon Romeo, Alex Pearce, Shane Ferguson, Tom Bradshaw, Troy Parrott, Mason Bennett and Kenneth Zohore all come in, in place of Bartosz Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shaun Williams.

4-2-3-1: Fielding; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Ferguson; Thompson, Leonard; Bradshaw, Parrott, Bennett; Zohore

Substitutes: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, McNamara, Malone, Woods, Burey, Skalak, Smith, Bodvarsson

Here is the Bristol City team:

Image: Millwall FC