Millwall sign Dutch midfielder from Gary Rowett’s former club Birmingham City

MILLWALL have signed Maikel Kieftenbeld on a free transfer from Birmingham City.

It is the second time Lions boss Gary Rowett has recruited midfielder Kieftenbeld, 30, after bringing him to Blues from Dutch side Groningen in July 2015.

Former Netherlands under-21 international Kieftenbeld played 184 times in all competitions and scored six goals for Birmingham.

He has signed an 18-month deal.

Rowett also wants to recruit a centre-back in this transfer window with Murray Wallace out injured.

Image: Millwall FC