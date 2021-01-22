FA CUP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Bristol City

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett will continue to make a large number of changes to his side in the FA Cup as the Lions aim for a place in the fifth round when they play Bristol City on Saturday.

Rowett changed eight of the side for the 2-0 win at Boreham Wood in the third round.

Millwall have already played five games in January and this is one of three more this month with Watford following on Tuesday and then another long trip to Cardiff.

That is set to mean chances for the likes of Frank Fielding, Tyler Burey and Troy Parrott, who all started against Boreham.

Mahlon Romeo could also come back into the side after starting the last four games on the bench.

Despite his intentions to rest a number of players, Rowett still has plenty of tough selection decisions.

Forwards Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson started and impressed in Millwall’s 2-0 Championship win against the Robins last month, while Parrott will be eager for another chance to break his goal duck.

Jed Wallace could be given a break, but he is calling for his side to be more consistent as they seek back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

He said: “We put in a couple of really good performances, Bristol City away and Nottingham Forest at home, and then we had the Covid thing before the Coventry game.

“We go to Bournemouth and put in a really good performance, but we’ve been a little bit inconsistent. We’re going to have to look at that.

“The difficult thing at the moment is we don’t have a lot of time on the training ground because there are so many games. Individually, we need put in better performances and the results will follow, hopefully.”

Bristol City boss Dean Holden is also likely to rotate his side at The Den.

“We’ll have to have a look at the squad,” he told Bristol Live. “Certainly, it’s in the back of my mind how many games we’ve got coming up in a short space of time.

“It’s always going to be a difficult test going to Millwall, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll have to make sure that we’re up for it and that we’re ready for the battle.

“We saw when they came to Ashton Gate what a team they can be and how they can play and we’ll be ready for them.”

Bristol City are without Cam Pring, Jay Dasilva and Callum O’Dowda.

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Fielding; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Ferguson; Burey, Thompson, Williams, Bennett; Parrott, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Millwall 4/5 Draw 12/5 Bristol City 7/5

Last meeting: Championship (December 15, 2020): Bristol City 0-2 Millwall (Bradshaw 17′, Bennett 68′).

