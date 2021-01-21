‘The situation is simple’ – Millwall boss on Mahlon Romeo after Danny McNamara’s dramatic impact

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett wants two wing-backs competing for a place in his side – dismissing the notion Mahlon Romeo’s future is uncertain with the emergence of Danny McNamara.

McNamara was recalled from a scheduled season-long loan at St Johnstone this month and was immediately handed his debut against Boreham Wood, before keeping his place for the next league game at Bournemouth.

McNamara was man of the match on his first-ever Millwall appearance, and is threatening to take the shirt on a regular basis from Romeo, who has been first-choice for the majority of the time since his senior debut in February 2016.

McNamara has played all four games since he came back from Scotland, getting an assist as Millwall defeated Huddersfield on Wednesday night through Scott Malone’s goal.

But Rowett wants two players competing to play on the right side of his defence, and is set to rotate his selections there given the relentless schedule in a compacted season.

“That situation is quite simple. We brought Danny Mc back for competition for places,” Rowett said.

“Danny’s come in and done really, really well, and actually maybe exceeded where he thought he was at. So we’re really pleased about that.

“It’s always good to get a player that’s Millwall through and through and is absolutely desperate to help push the team forward. That’s important.

“But Mahlon is also a good player and will get his opportunities. And it’s really up to him to take them.

“We’ve got so many games so to have two good wing-backs capable of playing there with energy can only be a good thing.”

