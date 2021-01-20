Millwall boss issues challenge to players – as Lions take on Bristol City aiming for back-to-back wins for first time since October

GARY Rowett has challenged his players to break a recent trend and back up their performance after their 1-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

The last time the Lions won two games in a row was last October, at Wycombe and then at home to Luton Town.

Millwall host Bristol City – whom they defeated 2-0 in the league at Ashton Gate in December – in the fourth round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

“We’ve spoken in the dressing room about building on that,” Rowett said. “We’ve had other good performances but we’ve not backed it up.

“Of course we now have an FA Cup game at the weekend, which we’ll try and win, while trying to rest a few.

“We’ve been away at Bournemouth, away at Forest and away at Huddersfield in our last three games.

“That’s three long journeys and three physical games and that has been a challenge, but we’ll have to back it up.”