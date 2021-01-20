Millwall’s Gary Rowett notes cheeky Scott Malone stat after defender’s winner at former club Huddersfield Town

GARY Rowett praised the “fabulous” determination of his side after Scott Malone scored in the fourth minute and the Lions battled in Storm Christoph to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0.

Millwall’s players, and Rowett, had shipped some criticism after a run of one win in 15 league games, but there was no doubt about their fight as they came away from the John Smith’s Stadium with three points.

Rowett also cheekily noted Malone’s first goal at the stadium where he spent a season in 2017-18. Malone played 22 Premier League games for the Terriers without hitting the back of the net. It was Malone’s third goal for Millwall this season.

“The determination of the players was fabulous and we scored a very good goal, it was very well worked and a brilliant finish from Scotty Malone,” Rowett said.

“I asked him if he had scored during his time here [at Huddersfield] and he said no, so what a great time to end that.

“At that point, you wonder if you are going to get it right defensively. The one time we didn’t get it right was for the penalty.

“Thommo [Ben Thompson] got the wrong side of him and having watched it back, while it was a bit soft, I’ve certainly got no complaints.

“At that moment, you think all the hard work has gone begging. But we got that little bit of fortune with the pen and then to only allow them one shot on target all game was absolutely superb from us.”

Rowett hasn’t been afraid to spare his side of criticism after their dip in form.

He said: “I feel in our recent run of games that we’ve not worked hard enough. I don’t feel we’ve shown that aggression or desire as many times as we should have done.

“We’ve only lost seven times all season and it’s only in three of them that we’ve really let ourselves down.

“When we take our foot off the gas and don’t work hard enough, we’re not the sort of side that are going to open up teams easily with our great quality.

“What we’re going to do is make it really difficult and outwork teams and outfight them as we have got good players in forward areas when we do that.

“So my pride today is that I asked the players to put in a huge physical effort and performance in and they did that.

“The concentration was great as it is not easy to be out of possession for long periods; it’s not easy to slide across the pitch and put blocks in and keep concentrating.

“I thought we did that as well as in my 14 months here.”

