Millwall manager gives insight into the ‘gambles’ he took as Lions secure major league win

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett praised his side for getting it “spot on” after “a couple of gambles” as the Lions scored early to win 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

Rowett produced a surprising team selection, with regular midfielder Ryan Leonard on the right side of a back three, Ben Thompson coming into the team in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Jed Wallace and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front.

Danny McNamara played his fourth consecutive game at right wing-back and was involved in setting up Scott Malone’s fourth-minute goal.

Huddersfield missed a first-half penalty when Frazier Campbell’s effort smacked off the crossbar.

Millwall’s win was just their second in their last 16 league games as they moved level on 29 points with Neil Harris’ Cardiff City.

Rowett made a quadruple substitution with 15 minutes left to boost the energy of the side to ensure they hung on for the points.

“We look at our run of form, which has been very disappointing, having done so well last season and the start of this season. We’ve really come off it,” Rowett admitted.

“Sometimes you go away from certain things to try and be a better team but I felt today and especially at a place like Huddersfield, where their home form is fantastic and they have really unusual intricate patterns of play, you have to get your defensive shape right and I thought we got it spot on.

“I made a couple of gambles with the formation. I played Ryan Leonard at right-sided centre-half to have a bit more pace in those areas and I brought Thommo in just to give us a bit more bite in midfield and, at one point, I just felt we were lacking the options to see the game out.”

