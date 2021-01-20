REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Millwall

By Adam Lanigan at the John Smith’s Stadium

SCOTT Malone’s early goal was enough for Millwall to claim a much-needed three points and relieve some of the pressure that had been building following their poor run of form.

After Malone’s fourth-minute strike, Gary Rowett’s Lions defended doggedly for the rest of the game to see the job through.

There were few prizes for pretty football, but it was not the night for that. Instead, determination, hard work and putting in a real shift were non-negotiable.

With the John Smith’s Stadium being battered all day by Storm Christoph and the River Colne running wild just a few paces from main stand, the pitch was heavy.

But Millwall did what was required to secure a first Championship win of 2021 and inflict a fourth straight defeat on Huddersfield.

Rowett had made three alterations from the team that was well beaten at Nottingham Forest four days before as Kenneth Zohore, Troy Parrott and Alex Pearce all dropped to the bench.

Icelander Jon Dadi Bodvarsson got the nod for the main forward role, while Ben Thompson was rewarded for his late goal at the City Ground with a starting berth, along with Shaun Williams as Rowett packed his midfield.

Positive results for Derby and Rotherham on Tuesday night had seen the Lions dragged that little bit closer to the relegation zone, so the pressure was on.

Millwall’s run of just one win in 15 league games began with a 3-0 home defeat to these same opponents on Halloween and they were positive from the off, making the perfect start.

There was tenacious work from Danny McNamara to deliver a fine cross with his left foot, which got the merest touch from captain Shaun Hutchinson and arrived perfectly for Malone.

The left-wing back had taken the initial corner and he was on hand to fire the Lions in front as he expertly curled his finish off the inside of the far post.

But Huddersfield were offered a chance to get back into the game when Thompson was adjudged to have barged over Terriers skipper and ex-Millwall defender Harry Toffolo in the box by referee Peter Bankes.

There was contact but it didn’t take much for Toffolo to go sliding across the sodden surface. Yet Fraizer Campbell passed up the opportunity to equalise as he hammered his penalty against the bar.

Toffolo’s runs forward were causing a problem and another surge teed up Juninho Bacuna, but the midfielder fizzed his effort past Bartosz Bialkowski’s far post.

Bialkowski was called into action though following a sharp turn and shot in the box by Danny Ward, but the Pole was equal to it with a smart save.

Having absorbed that pressure, a set-piece nearly provided the visitors with a second goal as Hutchinson climbed highest to meet Ryan Leonard’s corner but his header was just off target.

The Lions came out for the second period ready to dig in, but they were convinced they had doubled the lead just past the hour mark.

They kept Jed Wallace’s corner alive and Malone brought a save out of Ryan Schofield before Leonard confidently drilled in the rebound.

But the goal was chalked off with Jake Cooper lying on the floor and penalised for obstructing Schofield’s chance to save it.

With Hutchinson marshalling his defence excellently, Carlos Corberan’s side were struggling to play through them, but a set-piece nearly undid the hard work.

Juninho Bacuna’s corner was flicked on, but centre-half Naby Sarr turned it wide of the back post at full stretch when the goal was gaping.

To tighten things up and replace tiring legs, Rowett made a quadruple substitution with 15 minutes left, sending on Zohore, Tom Bradshaw, Shane Ferguson and Mahlon Romeo, with Wallace, who had put in a selfless display for his team, one of those to go off.

And when Lewis O’Brien glanced a header wide with virtually the last kick, the points were heading back to south London.

Now it will be time to recover from an energy-sapping 90 minutes and prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Bristol City.

With the winners travelling to either the Premier League’s bottom side Sheffield United or League One Plymouth in the fifth round, could Rowett and his players fancy another cup run?

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper; McNamara (Romeo, 75) Woods, Williams (Ferguson, 75), Malone; Thompson; J Wallace (Bradshaw, 75), Bodvarsson (Zohore, 76).

Image: Millwall FC