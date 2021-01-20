TEAM NEWS: Huddersfield Town vs. Millwall
MILLWALL are away from home for the fourth game in a row in all competitions when they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Terriers defeated the Lions 3-0 at The Den last October.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes three changes from the side that started in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Shaun Williams, Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson come in for Alex Pearce, Troy Parrott and Kenneth Zohore.
Millwall: 4-3-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Williams, Leonard; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Thompson.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Ferguson, Zohore, Romeo, Parrott, Smith, Bradshaw, Bennett.
Here is the Huddersfield side:
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨
Carlos Corberán has made three changes to #htafc's starting team for tonight’s @SkyBetChamp game against @MillwallFC; 7pm kick-off at the @JS_Stadium.
➡ Richard Keogh, @nabysarr and Danny Ward
⬅ @redmondsgreen_, @rcrichlow_ and Aaron Rowe pic.twitter.com/KZVTzDCjHU
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 20, 2021