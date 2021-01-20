TEAM NEWS: Huddersfield Town vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are away from home for the fourth game in a row in all competitions when they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Terriers defeated the Lions 3-0 at The Den last October.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes three changes from the side that started in the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Shaun Williams, Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson come in for Alex Pearce, Troy Parrott and Kenneth Zohore.

Millwall: 4-3-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Williams, Leonard; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Thompson.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Ferguson, Zohore, Romeo, Parrott, Smith, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Here is the Huddersfield side: