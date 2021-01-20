Millwall manager on whether Lions still want to add attackers after extending striker’s deal

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted that the club are not looking to do any more transfer business in attack this month after securing Kenneth Zohore on an extended loan deal for the season.

Zohore, 26, is available for Wednesday night’s Championship clash against Huddersfield after the Lions and West Brom struck an agreement on Tuesday morning.

Former Cardiff forward Zohore has scored two goals in seven games and has impressed despite not being fully fit.

Millwall want at least one midfielder who can be an attacking threat in this window, and a defender, with no date set on when Murray Wallace will play again following a foot injury.

Asked if that’s Millwall’s attacking business done this month, Rowett replied: “I think so.

“We’re pleased to have secured Ken for the season. The concern is taking someone until January, if you get a good player, because then you could be losing an influential player at the wrong time of the season.

“I certainly think being able to keep Ken for a little bit longer is really good for us.

“Hopefully now what we can see is a fit Ken Zohore affecting games. It was something that we hoped we would be able to do.”

Image: Millwall FC