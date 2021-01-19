Millwall strike agreement with West Bromwich Albion to extend centre-forward’s stay

MILLWALL have agreed a deal with West Brom to extend Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Zohore, 26, has scored two goals in seven games for the Lions.

He initially joined on a loan until January 16, the last game of that spell the 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It takes the pressure of one position in the January transfer market as boss Gary Rowett seeks to strengthen his squad.

