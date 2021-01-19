CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Huddersfield vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are in Huddersfield on Wednesday night desperately aiming to improve a run of just one league win in 15 games.

Gary Rowett’s Lions were hoping to agree an extension of Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal from West Brom that would keep the striker at the club for the rest of the season.

Defender Murray Wallace is absent through injury, while Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are working their way back from the treatment room.

Defender Danny McNamara is hoping for a fourth consecutive start since his return from his loan at St Johnstone.

He made his debut a week and a half ago in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Boreham Wood.

“It was pretty amazing,” McNamara reflected. “[Rowett] told me a couple of days before the game that I was going to start, so I prepared myself for it. Obviously I was over the moon to be told that I was going to be involved.

“It was a great experience and I feel I had a good game.

“I want the gaffer to trust me, I want to give him my full trust. I don’t think results have reflected how we’ve played. Everyone has a blip in football but we just have to try and pick ourselves up and try to get on a little run.”

When Millwall went 10 games without a win Rowett switched to 4-2-3-1 and played Tom Bradshaw off Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to give his side more of a direct threat. It paid off in the 2-0 win at Bristol City. Rowett could be tempted to do the same at Huddersfield.

The Terriers have lost their three games in 2021, including at home to Plymouth in the FA Cup third round.

After their 2-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday, manager Carlos Corberán’s reflections weren’t too dissimilar to Rowett’s after Millwall’s 3-1 setback at Nottingham Forest.

“If we don’t compete, we can’t win games and we need to win a lot of games to compete,” he told Huddersfield’s media.

“In the second half, when we started to find a clear advantage to attack this team, we give a goal that we cannot concede and after this, that’s the game.”

Millwall are in danger of slipping further down the table. The Lions are 16th, just two points above QPR in 20th.

And they trail Huddersfield in 14th by five points.

Meanwhile, Mahlon Romeo and Jed Wallace will reach 200 appearances in all competitions for Millwall if they feature on Wednesday.

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett; Bodvarsson.

Match odds: Huddersfield 6/5 Draw 5/2 Millwall 3/1

Last meeting: Championship (31-10-20): Millwall 0-3 Huddersfield (Koroma, 18′, Pipa, 89′, O’Brien, 92’).

