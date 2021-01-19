Millwall defender hopes to agree new deal with club after breaking into the Lions’ first team

DANNY McNamara says he hopes to pen a new deal with Millwall after making his debut for his boyhood club last week.

McNamara, 22, has played all three games for the Lions since his return from St Johnstone this month.

Ireland under-21 defender McNamara signed a one-year deal in May 2019 before Millwall activated a further year.

McNamara shone on loan at St Johnstone in the first half of the season before Millwall decided to recall him from the season-long agreement.

The defender has been offered a new contract, and was asked if he hopes to agree a deal with Millwall.

“Yeah, 100 per cent, 100 per cent,” he told NewsAtDen. “It’s a no-brainer…hopefully we can get the ball rolling and get my signature on the paper,”

“Millwall is my priority at the moment.”

Image: Millwall FC