Millwall loan watch: Lions striker on goal trail again but duo denied games as Covid-19 plays havoc

ISAAC Olaofe scored his sixth goal of the season for Sutton United as they defeated Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Trophy at the weekend.

Olaofe bagged the second in the 61st minute to help his side through.

Olaofe, 21, had his loan deal with the National League side extended last week until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Rob Strachan and Harry Ransom were again denied chances to add to their senior experience as Welling United and Dover Athletic’s games were postponed in National League South and National League, respectively, as positive tests for Covid-19 continue to cause havoc in the non-leagues.

Dover are bottom of the National League table but have played four games fewer than Weymouth who are 21st.

Welling United prop up the National League South table, trailing Braintree, who are 20th, by two points but with four games in hand.

