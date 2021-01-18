Monday, January 18, 2021
Millwall manager gives update on defender who has missed the Lions’ last three games

GARY Rowett confirmed Murray Wallace is currently injured and will be unavailable “for a while”. 

Wallace, 28, hasn’t played since the 2-1 defeat to Coventry on January 2 when he was sent off after two bookings.

It’s another blow for Lions boss Rowett, who has been without a number of key players this season through injury.

“Murray’s injured,” Rowett said. “He picked up an injury after the Coventry game. He’s going to be unavailable for a while.”

