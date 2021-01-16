Millwall manager Gary Rowett gives his reaction after defeat to Nottingham Forest

GARY Rowett admitted Millwall were deservedly beaten as they lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sammy Ameobi scored twice and Ryan Yates added a third at The City Ground before Ben Thompson’s late consolation.

Rowett felt his side were far too “passive” from the start against opponents they beat 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.

“Not just a disappointing result, it was a disappointing performance,” Rowett said. “When the two go hand in hand I think you get an unhappy manager.

“You can sometimes take a team being better than us, you can sometimes take being unlucky to lose a game or draw a game. But when you’ve been soundly beaten and deservedly so…for me, the only real fight we showed was in the last 10 or 15 minutes, which was too little, too late, in my opinion.

“It was poor.

“The way we started, the first 20 minutes, we were really, really passive. Whether that was the energy and effort that went into the Bournemouth performance, I don’t know.

“But you’ve got to put performances in back-to-back. It’s the Championship, it’s a brutal league, the games come thick and fast and you have to have the ability physically to go again.

“We couldn’t do that for 20, 25 minutes. Then we started getting into the game, then we started passing the ball, got into some good areas.

“To concede the goal at the point that we did when were actually on top in the game was very, very disappointing.”

