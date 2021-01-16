Millwall in talks with West Brom for extended deal – as Lions boss hopes for signings ‘quite soon’

MILLWALL are in talks to extend Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal from West Brom until the end of the season.

Zohore played the last game of his initial loan in the 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has made no secret of his desire to keep Zohore, who has scored two goals in seven games.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce hinted this week he would take Zohore back to assess whether he can make an impact for them in the Premier League.

“We’re in those talks now,” Rowett said. “We would like to extend it but at the same time that’s going to come down to one or two things.

“So, yeah, watch this space.”

Rowett was asked for an update on potential signings this month.

He said: “We’re working very hard, we’ve got a couple of things bubbling at the moment.

“Again, it’s difficult to be too specific on what might or might not happen. We’re working incredibly hard. We’re hoping to do one or two things quite soon.

“Whether we can do those just comes down to those last little bits.”

Image: Millwal FC