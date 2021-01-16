REPORT: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Millwall

By Alex Grace at The City Ground

NOTTINGHAM Forest claimed their revenge for last season’s 3-0 defeat against Millwall by cruising to a 3-1 win over the Lions at The City Ground.

Two goals from Sammy Ameobi and one from Ryan Yates had already sealed a deserved victory for the hosts before substitute Ben Thompson scored a late consolation for Gary Rowett’s men.

Match Details

Forest created the early openings. Cyrus Christie saw a powerful drive fly over the crossbar.

Troy Parrott, who is still searching for his first goal since arriving at the club in the summer, had a shot blocked by the Forest defence.

It was former Millwall striker Lewis Grabban that forced the first save of the game. He was played in behind the Lions’ defence by Cafu but his end product was poor and Bartosz Bialkowski was able to make the save.

Ameobi tried his luck from distance in the 10th minute but curled his effort wide of the far post. Four minutes later Yates headed wide from a fantastic Cafu delivery.

It was another corner that caused more problems for the Millwall defence on 23 minutes. Cafu’s delivery was hit by Grabban to Joe Worrall who scooped his effort over the top of the bar.

Forest got the goal that reflected their dominance on 34 minutes. Millwall failed to clear their lines and Ameobi picked the ball up and drilled into the bottom corner, his shot deflecting off Alex Pearce en route to goal.

That goal sparked life in the visitors who responded well. A cross into the box caused problems for the home side’s defence. Brice Samba came a long way from goal and completely missed the ball before recovering well to deny Scott Malone.

From the resulting corner Shaun Hutchinson’s header was cleared off the line by Grabban.

Rowett elected against making changes at the interval and the Lions could have found themselves further behind after the start of the second half. Cafu’s free-kick was saved brilliantly by Bialkowski before Yates came within touching distance of making it 2-0 with a shot that just fizzed past the far post.

Last season’s hat-trick hero Matt Smith was introduced in the 64th minute along with Mason Bennett as Millwall reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with Parrott partnering Smith up front.

It didn’t help the Millwall cause, however, as just six minutes later the home side doubled their lead. A long throw from Forest keeper Samba found Ameobi who completed a one-two with Alex Mighten before curling a beautiful effort into the top-left corner.

The home side added third with five minutes left, as Cafu’s corner was bundled over the line by Yates to seal the victory.

Millwall did pull one back through Thompson late on, but the Lions have now won just one of their last 15 Championship games.

Talking points

Troy Parrott’s position

It’s safe to say it’s been a tough start to Parrott’s loan spell.

This was the third successive game in which he has started and the third game in a row which he has started on the left on the front three.

At times during the game you could see his ability to take players on one-on-one – that is something Millwall lack.

Although he can play anywhere across the front-line perhaps going more central would give him a bit more of a chance to break that goal duck.

He may even get it if Millwall are unable to extend Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal.

Zohore gone?

It has been reported by local press that Sam Allardyce will recall the former Cardiff City striker for the second half of the season.

Should that be the case it will be a massive blow for Rowett’s side. Although he has only made a handful of appearances, you can see the quality that he brings to the side in terms of his hold-up play and the ability to quickly turn a chance into a goal.

He is clinical when he gets opportunities.

Creativity problem again

Millwall’s lack of creativity has been a problem all season and Rowett will certainly be looking to fix that in the transfer window. It was more than evident here.

The hosts dominated from start to finish and Millwall failed to force Samba into a testing save. Some will argue that Rowett should have gone with a more attacking line-up to take it to the hosts rather than to try hit them on the break.

Anytime Millwall got into attacking positions they were snuffed out by a stubborn Forest defence.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Pearce (Bennett, 64), Cooper; McNamara, Leonard, Woods (Thompson, 79), Malone; J Wallace (Bödvarsson, 80), Zohore (Smith, 64), Parrott (Bradshaw, 79).

Image: Millwall FC