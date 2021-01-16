Saturday, January 16, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged at The City Ground

MILLWALL are in Nottingham to take on Chris Hughton’s Forest at The City Ground. 

The Lions have just one win in their last 14 league games, but have done well in this fixture in recent seasons, including a 3-0 win last March.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett…

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Zohore, Parrott.
Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Bradshaw, Smith, Bodvarsson, Bennett.

