Millwall may have to delve into striker market again – with Baggies boss keen to look over on-loan frontman

By Lucas Ball

WEST BROM boss Sam Allardyce has suggested Kenneth Zohore will return to the Baggies following the conclusion of his loan spell on Saturday.

Zohore has impressed despite a lengthy injury lay-off during his time in SE16, scoring twice in three starts and providing a more mobile focal point of attack through the middle.

Gary Rowett was keen to extend the Dane’s deal until the end of the season, but the decision may now be taken out of his hands.

A return to Millwall later in the window hasn’t been ruled out, though the Lions could be forced into pursuing other targets.

Allardyce told local media: “With my shortage of front-men at the moment, we’re going to have to speak to Luke and the back-room staff who were here before on the quality of the player, and whether we make that decision to call him back at this moment in time.

“It’s until we have an opportunity to bring someone in on the front-line ourselves, which may mean we give him an opportunity if he comes back in and we throw him on, and we see what he can do.

“If that isn’t the case, and we sign who we want to sign, then we have the option to re-loan him again before the window shuts – whether that’s back to Millwall or not, I don’t know.”

Image: Millwall FC