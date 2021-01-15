CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall

MILLWALL travel to Nottingham this weekend to take on Forest – the last match they played before football’s suspension last March.

Little did the 27,307 supporters packed into the ground that Friday night realise that after more than 10 months they would still not be allowed to watch their teams live.

It almost feels like another era when Matt Smith scored a hat-trick and paraded the match ball around the City Ground as 700 away fans thrilled in seeing their team enhance their top-six credentials.

Days later, it was confirmed that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for Covid-19, and as the Lions were preparing to face Derby at The Den the government announced the suspension of leagues.

Now, the spectre of another suspension hangs over football. Lions boss Gary Rowett hopes that doesn’t happen.

“We’ve got strict protocols. We’ve just brought back in twice-weekly testing. I hope we’re not in that situation,” Rowett said.

“However, I have said to numerous people publicly it is a worrying time. We’ve had players and their families that have been affected in quite a bad way.

“Sometimes you have to look past football and past elite sport and say should we still be playing when the whole country is in lockdown?

“I don’t know the answer, it’s not really for me to find that answer out.

“But of course it is a worrying situation.”

Rowett is currently only without Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney.

He has some tough selection decisions after Danny McNamara’s two performances on his first starts for the club.

Smith will also feel he has a decent chance of a start, after the way he destroyed Forest in the air last season and his equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in midweek.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Parrott, Bennett; Zohore.

Match odds: Forest 6/5 Draw 5/2 Millwall 2/1

Last meeting: Championship (December 19, 2020): Millwall 1-1 Forest (Bradshaw 47’; Mighten 49’).

Image: Millwall FC