‘We’ve got some good targets’ – Millwall boss on transfer window as Lions working hard to add to their squad

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett insisted the club are working hard on “good targets” in this transfer window – and stressed he ideally wants to avoid recruiting players on loan.

The Lions have targeted midfield and attack as the priority areas in January, but would do more business if they can move players on permanently or on loan.

Rowett is happy with his defensive options, with Danny McNamara now adding real competition on the right side of the defence after his return from his loan at St Johnstone and senior debut last weekend.

Rowett feels his side need more of a goal threat from central midfield, but admitted Millwall are slightly at the mercy of bigger clubs signing players before sanctioning departures.

“With some signings that is probably the case. And with some signings if you want to do them quickly then you have to overpay a little bit,” Rowett said.

“There’s no easy way to get deals done quickly in this window. Sometimes you can get loan deals done but we’ve already got a significant amount of loan players.

“I don’t really want to add to that if I don’t have to.

“It’s a difficult window. We want to get signings done early, but like most windows unfortunately you have to sometimes be patient.

“And then even when you are patient sometimes you still don’t get those players.

“We’ve got some good targets, we’re in the market for some good players. But it’s the usual challenge whether we can get some of those deals over the line.”

At the time of writing, the immediate future of striker Kenneth Zohore was up in the air.

Earlier this week, Millwall had yet to speak to West Brom about potentially extending Zohore’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Rowett was leaning towards that option as he is a big fan of the former Cardiff forward.

But Millwall were waiting to find out what the Baggies wanted to do. West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is desperate for firepower in this window with his side in a relegation battle.

It remains to be seen whether he thinks Zohore could help their survival bid, as Millwall waited to make their own decision whether to pursue an extension bid.

The last scheduled game of Zohore’s initial loan agreement is at Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

Rowett said: “We haven’t had anything definitive from West Brom, and also we haven’t made a definitive decision ourselves.

“That will rumble on until the weekend, I think.”

