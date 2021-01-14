Millwall winger’s Lions career finally appears all but over as boss speaks about long-term plans

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has appeared to hint that Jiri Skalak’s career with the Lions is all but over.

Skalak, 28, has started just one league game for Millwall this season, the 0-0 draw at Birmingham on November 28.

That’s one of just three league appearances in this campaign, the other two substitute cameos in which he played a total of seven minutes.

Czech Republic international Skalak didn’t even make the bench for last Saturday’s FA Cup third-round win at Boreham Wood, despite Rowett resting a number of first-team players.

And Skalak was also not in the squad for Millwall’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Skalak joined Millwall from Brighton in the summer of 2018 for a fee of just under £1million, but he has started only nine league games in two-and-a-half seasons.

Skalak fell out of favour with Neil Harris – who signed him – and with Rowett, but neither manager ever fully closed the door on his chances at the club.

But given Rowett’s latest comments Skalak appears to be far from his plans.

Rowett confirmed Skalak is not injured and again praised him for his work ethic despite his lack of game-time.

“Jiri’s fit, he’s available. He’s trained really, really well. He’s another whose attitude has been incredible considering he’s not played much football,” Rowett said.

“But, at some point as a club, we’ve got to accept that we have to prepare not just for now but also for the long term.

“Jiri understands the situation he’s been in. He’s been brilliant, I have to say he’s been excellent. His attitude, everything, the way he’s trained.

“He’s still working hard with the group.”

