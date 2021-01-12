Millwall’s recent performances give boss reasons for encouragement as Lions look to climb table

MILLWALL’S performance in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth has given Lions boss Gary Rowett plenty of encouragement for the rest of the season.

The Cherries were the league’s top scorers in the Championship before Tuesday night’s clash and went ahead in first-half added-time through Dominic Solanke.

Millwall levelled through Matt Smith with 11 minutes left. Although the Lions have won just one of their last 14 league games, Rowett has seen reasons for optimism recently.

He said: “The reality is there are a lot of good sides [in the Championship]. We had a bit of misfortune but we had a really poor run when maybe we were chasing results too hard and opening ourselves up.

“And that’s not us, we’re not good enough to outplay teams in a 50/50 match.

“The last four games – or three of them – we’ve got back to what we’re better at which is that compact shape, that hard work within that shape, using that pace of the likes of [Kenneth] Zohore, [Jed] Wallace, [Troy] Parrott, [Mason] Bennett, people like that that can break up the pitch incisively when the space is there.

“We’ve won one, drawn two and lost one in the last four but we’ve had some encouraging performances.

“We’ve been to Norwich and drawn, been here and had far more of the game than at Norwich, and certainly if we put the same application in and be more clinical then we’ll win plenty more games between now and the end of the season.”

