TEAM NEWS: Bournemouth vs. Millwall – six Lions changes as youngster in for Mahlon Romeo

MILLWALL face AFC Bournemouth in one of their toughest away assignments of the season as they attempt to reignite their fading top-six chances.

The Lions are 17th in the Championship table, trailing sixth place by 12 points though they do have two games in hand on some of the sides above them.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes six changes from the last league game, the 2-1 defeat to Coventry.

Danny McNamara makes his league debut, in place of Mahlon Romeo who is on the bench.

Alex Pearce, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Kenneth Zohore and Troy Parrott replace Murray Wallace, Mason Bennett, Shaun Williams, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Zohore, Parrott.

Subs: Fielding, Romeo, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the Bournemouth side: