Millwall face ‘massive test’ against top scorers Bournemouth – but boss has faith in his side

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett says his side face “Premier League” quality in Bournemouth on Tuesday night – but he has confidence in the Lions’ ability to come up with big results away from home.

Millwall have won four league games on their travels this season, including at pre-season promotion contenders Preston and Bristol City.

The Cherries lost three first-team regulars during the closed season, raising £80million from the sales of Nathan Ake to Manchester City, Callum Wilson to Newcastle and Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United.

But the likes of Asmir Begovic, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook and Diego Rico have been seasoned top-flight campaigners.

And the talented David Brooks and Josh King have been consistently linked with multi-million pound moves back to the top flight.

Jason Tindall’s side are third in the Championship table and are the top scorers with 37 goals. They have scored three or more goals in six league games this season.

“I think it will be on a par with Norwich. Quite frankly, they’re a Premier League side, they’ve got Premier League players,” Rowett said.

“The difference with a lot of Premier League sides coming down is that Jason Tindall has been there so he has given them that stability.

“They don’t look like a group of players that are desperate to get out and further their own careers. They look committed.

“They’re a good side and it will be a massive, massive test for us.

“But as you’ve seen over the last 12 months we’ve gone away from home and we’ve managed to get really good results against a lot of good teams.

“We certainly know they’ve got a good team, really good individuals. It will be an exciting test for us.”

