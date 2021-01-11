Millwall draw Championship rivals in FA Cup – with potential fifth-round opponents also drawn
MILLWALL will host Bristol City in the fourth round of the 2020-21 FA Cup.
The Lions defeated Boreham Wood 2-0 on Saturday, while the Robins were 2-1 winners against Portsmouth.
The sides met in December 2020, when Millwall won 2-0 in their Championship clash at Ashton Gate. The draw for the fifth round was also made.
If the Lions can get past the Robins, they will travel to either Sheffield United or Plymouth in the last 16 of the competition.
Fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
*Ties to be played the weekend of January 23
Fifth-round draw
Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool
Image: Millwall FC