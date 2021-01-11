Millwall draw Championship rivals in FA Cup – with potential fifth-round opponents also drawn

MILLWALL will host Bristol City in the fourth round of the 2020-21 FA Cup.

The Lions defeated Boreham Wood 2-0 on Saturday, while the Robins were 2-1 winners against Portsmouth.

The sides met in December 2020, when Millwall won 2-0 in their Championship clash at Ashton Gate. The draw for the fifth round was also made.

If the Lions can get past the Robins, they will travel to either Sheffield United or Plymouth in the last 16 of the competition.

Fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

*Ties to be played the weekend of January 23

Fifth-round draw

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

Image: Millwall FC