Millwall boss had talk with Troy Parrott after report Tottenham Hotspur wanted to recall striker

GARY Rowett has revealed that he spoke to Troy Parrott after a report that Tottenham would recall their striker – and the Millwall boss said he has been “really impressed” with how the forward has dealt with that speculation.

In late December, the website Football Insider claimed Spurs would bring back the striker in January with the intention of sending him on loan to another club.

At the time, Ireland international Parrott, 18, had featured in just nine of Millwall’s games this season

An injury in pre-season delayed his competitive Lions debut until the EFL Cup match against Burnley in September, and then a blow to his ankle in that game put him out until late November.

But Parrott has shown glimpses of his talent this year, winning a penalty against Coventry and then producing an excellent first touch to put Scott Malone into space to pick out Kenneth Zohore for the first goal in the 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

When the report emerged that Spurs wanted to activate a recall clause in Parrott’s loan agreement, Millwall hadn’t had any indication or communication from the Premier League side that they wanted to cut the deal short.

And Rowett revealed he had a positive conversation with Parrott after that speculation surfaced.

“I had a really good chat with Troy after all the stories were out there that he was maybe going to go back to Tottenham,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We had a really good open chat.

“What struck me was, we have to remember Troy is only 18. He’s a young player who’s got a lot of things to learn to get to where he wants to get to in his career, and we’re here to help him.

“That was our commitment at the start of the season.

“What you’ve seen in the last couple of games is a young player recognising what he’s got to do to play regularly, what he’s got to do within those games to get chances.

“The rest will take care of itself, if his attitude is right and he does the right things.

“In the last two or three games you’ve seen a really strong and mature response from Troy and he’ll get his rewards, because we know he’s got the talent.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s dealt with the recent situation.”

